Insider Buying: Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.90. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

ELYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

