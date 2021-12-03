Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives $68.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 342,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,461,000 after purchasing an additional 592,249 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

