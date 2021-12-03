Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.