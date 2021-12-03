Margaret Echerd Sells 3,602 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Echerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Margaret Echerd sold 1,801 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $16,389.10.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

