Short Interest in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Increases By 59.5%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.03 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

