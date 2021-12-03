FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the second quarter worth $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday.

FAT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.12.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

