Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 60.5% in November

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

LDSVF opened at $12,182.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11,889.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,005.34. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $8,400.00 and a 1-year high of $12,466.00.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

