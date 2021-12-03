Patrick J. Donovan Acquires 1,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

Shares of WTBA opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

