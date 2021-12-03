ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.34. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

