Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

ECVT opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.85. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonny Ginns purchased 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

