TheStreet Downgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

OFS stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.05. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 303,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

