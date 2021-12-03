New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,881,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,753 shares in the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $165,470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 67.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,894,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,745,000 after buying an additional 7,632,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,466,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,237,000 after buying an additional 5,863,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.