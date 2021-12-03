Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,627 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

