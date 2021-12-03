Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after acquiring an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after acquiring an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,978,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $19.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

