Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $2,157,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $3,616,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT opened at $25.22 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -157.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

