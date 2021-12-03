Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after purchasing an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of -112.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIRC. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

