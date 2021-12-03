Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 800 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,401 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after acquiring an additional 596,088 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

DEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.