Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 148,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

SDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The company has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.78.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.