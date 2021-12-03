Mode Global (LON:MODE) Shares Down 3%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32). Approximately 690,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 729,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.08.

In other Mode Global news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft bought 7,500 shares of Mode Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

