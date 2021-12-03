Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Shares Down 8.7%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.