Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

AEBZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.41 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

