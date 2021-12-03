Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

AEBZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.41 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling, and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks, and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

