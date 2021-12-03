Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $5,862,190 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $357.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $335.68 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

