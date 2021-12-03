Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,447.15 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,481.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,452.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,626.67.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

