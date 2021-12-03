Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Sysco by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Sysco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $70.18 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

