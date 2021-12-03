Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 142,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,854 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $56.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.