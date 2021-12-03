Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $330.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

