Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

