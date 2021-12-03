Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0402 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $11.62 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

