Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ETW opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

