Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EXG stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

