Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $13.61 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

