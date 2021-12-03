Actinium Price Tops $0.0146 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $537,727.98 and $39,671.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,851,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

