Enjin Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $320.88 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00005964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $320.88 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00249320 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00087036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,603,684 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

