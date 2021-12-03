stETH (Lido) (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00072070 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,570.75 or 0.08031904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00092962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,117.60 or 1.00369333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021329 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.