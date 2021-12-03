Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.12. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.31. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

