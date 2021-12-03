$1.01 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

FOCS stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 525.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

