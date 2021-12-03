Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for about $49.51 or 0.00086735 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 66.5% against the dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $79,223.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00245047 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00087182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOKIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.