Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Reduced by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $103.92 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

