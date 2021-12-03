Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after buying an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 21,934 shares worth $2,286,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

