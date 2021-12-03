Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

