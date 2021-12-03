Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.39.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

