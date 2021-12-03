Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

DCI opened at $56.95 on Friday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

