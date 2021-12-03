Analyzing Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) & Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sprout Social alerts:

This table compares Sprout Social and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprout Social N/A N/A N/A Docebo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sprout Social and Docebo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprout Social $132.95 million 41.51 -$24.77 million ($0.46) -222.78 Docebo $62.92 million 34.70 -$16.06 million ($0.49) -135.92

Docebo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Sprout Social shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sprout Social and Docebo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprout Social 0 1 9 0 2.90 Docebo 0 1 11 0 2.92

Sprout Social presently has a consensus target price of $137.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.44%. Docebo has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Sprout Social’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than Docebo.

Summary

Sprout Social beats Docebo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. The company's tools serves a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. It also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. The company serves approximately 26,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, and marketing agencies, as well as government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn, a foundational module that enables learning administrators to centralize, organize, and distribute learning content, define and track certifications, and measure results with customer reporting; Docebo, Coach & Share that provides personalized curated content and access to social learning by sharing of knowledge; Docebo Extended Enterprise that allows businesses to manage various portals for audiences; and Docebo Learning Impact that allows administrators to capture qualitative data and feedback. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM), which eliminates disjointed learner experiences, long development cycles, and ineffective partner models by allowing original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; and Docebo Content that allows business to access mobile-ready material from off-the-shelf courses covering various topics within their learning platforms. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.