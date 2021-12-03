Albion Financial Group UT Buys 71 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after buying an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after buying an additional 1,711,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.34.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total transaction of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $360.28 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.90 and its 200 day moving average is $294.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

