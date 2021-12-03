Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Newmont by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,790,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

