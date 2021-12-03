Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $67,923,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3,336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,881,000 after acquiring an additional 724,188 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,661,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after acquiring an additional 466,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

