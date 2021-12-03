Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.