TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.70.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $161.35 and a 1 year high of $284.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.