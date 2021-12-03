Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 37.2% in November

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 139.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

