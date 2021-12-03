Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $334.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.71. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.14.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.